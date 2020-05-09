CMS planning changes to school for fall return, teacher union says districts need plan

The North Carolina State Superintendent says schools will look different when student return this fall. FOX 46 had found a report that shows just what changes might be in place.



The American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest unions in the country representing school employees, released a 22 page report with recommendations for schools on how to safely reopen in the midst of COVID-19 this fall.



There are several key areas the report focuses on. The union suggests smaller class sizes of around 12-15 students in each, split scheduling so not as many students are in one building at the same time, a staggered lunch period and a change in access to school buildings.



Some of those access changes could include hand washing stations immediately available at the entrance as well as temperature checks.

“We don’t have concrete answers at this particular point, but we are working towards solutions,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston.

CMS is the second largest school district in North Carolina. Superintendent Winston says right now they are waiting for an official reopening plan from a state task force, but CMS is also having meetings right now among staff about how schools will change this fall.

“We will more than likely be social distancing. We will have to potentially consider students going to schools in shifts,” said Superintendent Winston.

Social distancing, admittedly, can be a challenge for a large district like CMS. Many schools already have mobile classrooms to help alleviate large class sizes.

Superintendent Winston says whatever measures CMS takes, health and safety will be top priority.

The American Federation of Teachers is also warning districts across the country to be prepared next school year to move to mobile learning at any time. Leaders say mobile learning is not a replacement for face-to-face classroom teaching, but a plan needs to be in place in case a COVID-19 outbreak happens within a school district.