CMS ‘Plan B’ will have some students back in school as early as October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The topic of reopening schools for in-person learning isn’t one that’s being taken lightly among Charlotte-Mecklenburg School leaders.

The CMS Board meeting started at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continued more than four hours before they approved ‘Plan B’ for reopening schools.

Plan B will have Pre-k returning October 12. Montessori, and K-5 would start back on November 2.

Grades 6-8 will go back on November 23, and grades 9-12 will go back on December 14 for end-of-course testing and head back into class on January 5.

Even then, things won’t be back to normal. Student populations will still be divided into three groups–one week in class, and two weeks remote until further notice.

The recommendation is coming with some apparent support from several board members, but one of them, Sean Strain, said the plan to go to ‘Plan B’ does not have enough urgency. Strain says kids need to be back in school sooner.

The district is also talking furloughs, too, and the superintendent wants the authorization to implement them for staff that have not been able to work because no one is in the building.

