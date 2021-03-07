CMS parents want more in-person learning; school could vote this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A source tells Fox 46 that CMS school board members could vote this Tuesday on whether to add more in-person learning days for students K-12.

Vilma Perez has a middle and high schooler that attends CMS schools. It’s been a challenge with them learning from home and in person.

“I ended up quitting my job to be home,” Perez said. “Every day I would go to work all day long and would come and they’d be alone.”

Right now, students in grades K-5 and K-8 schools are going to class two days a week and remote learning the other three days.

Middle and high school students are learning in the classroom for one week followed by two weeks of at-home learning.

“They are doing so bad at school, their grades have been so low,” Perez said. “My daughter has been an A-B student she has never had grades so low in her school life.”

Fox 46 found out the district is considering adding more in-person learning days for all grades. K -5 and K -8 schools would attend class four days a week, with Wednesdays being all remote.

Middle and high school students would be split into two groups. Students would learn in person two days a week and be remote for three days. Parents like Dementria McKensia-Rambert agree with the changes but want everybody to safe.

Her son is a middle schooler and has fallen behind with his school work. He’s been having to go to doctor’s appointments for health concerns.

The increase in days would help but McKensia-Rambert said the only option is to stay out of the classroom right now.

“It’s great to have that option and to be able to keep eyes on him and at the same time he’s struggling as well and he wants to be back in school.Hhe would love to be back,” McKensia-Rambert said. “We don’t feel comfortable enough to send him to expose him to anything else that could possibly make his situation worse.”

The board is set to meet Tuesday night and if they vote to add more days they could go into effect as early as March 15th.