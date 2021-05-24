CMS parents push back against proposal to move more than 1000 students to new school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A proposal to move more than 1,000 CMS students between three different high schools is drawing pushback from some parents.

The school board is considering a proposal that would move the World Languages Program from South Meck to the new magnet school EE Waddell.

That would move more than 700 students from South Meck.

Meanwhile, in hopes of easing overcrowding at Myers Park High, more than 500 kids, largely from the Sharon and Olde Providence neighborhoods, would move to South Meck.

“If feels like a band-aid,” said CMS Parent Staci McBride, who has two students at South Meck.

“It does nothing to address South Meck capacity. It does help Myers Park. It helps populate Waddell but at the expense of the students and the South Meck population.”

Adding to the concerns for Myers Park parents, many students may not be able to participate in the International Baccalaureate Program if they move schools.

“It doesn’t help education if we blow up South Meck’s population,” said Kevin Kreutzer, a parent of a Myers Park student.

The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

McBride hopes the board will hold off on making any changes until the district does rezoning in a few years.

“After a year, or 15 months, of total chaos we would just ask everyone to take a time out and look at what’s best for the district,” McBride said.

“Not a one year solution.”