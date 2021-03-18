CMS parents frustrated by late announcement of remote learning day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several school districts announced that they would be going full remote due to potentially dangerous weather beginning Wednesday afternoon. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, however, didn’t make that call until after midnight, and that lack of notice has a lot of parents upset.

Several frustrated parents told FOX 46 that they didn’t get phone calls or texts about CMS’s decision to do all remote learning today until after 6 a.m. Thursday, when some were already starting their day. They say that’s just too late to make the call.

Those parents didn’t hold back, commenting on the Facebook post about the district’s late decision to move to all remote learning because of the threat of severe weather.

“While I appreciate the decision, I totally agree it was inconsiderate and irresponsible to make it so late!” Karen Shoemaker Francis wrote.

And Michael Eller told FOX 46, “I think CMS needs to stop waiting until the last minute to make these decisions. Other districts made up their minds at a reasonable hour. I think CMS should have a deadline on these decisions. If nobody can come up with an agreement by 6 p.m., then they should just close school for the day. No more midnight decisions.”

School districts consult with the National Weather Service to get information about the weather forecast, but NWS does not tell school districts when to delay or dismiss schools early or cancel classes all together.

“As a result of the pandemic, they now have the option to [do] e-learning a lot more easily than they ever did before,” said Trisha Palmer with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg. “They are probably are going to be a lot more willing to make the call a day in advance to give parents and guardians time to prepare rather than wake up and ‘oh my gosh school is closed, what am I going to do?’”

Palmer says the closer to a weather event, the more confident they are in what’s going to happen, so that’s one plus for school districts to wait later to make the call, but there’s also a good reason to make an early decision.

“The advantage is [that] it gives parents more lead time. The disadvantage is that the weather situation could evolve overnight. It could become worse it could get better,” Palmer said.

FOX 46 reached out to CMS this morning to find out why the decision was made so late. In a statement, the district said:

“The safety and health of students is our highest priority. Last night, with the preponderance of forecasts predicting high risk of severe weather in our geographic area today, we made the decision that student safety would be best protected by not having students in our facilities during the March 18 school day.

The delay in communicating this decision was due to discussion about whether the district had the authority to use a remote learning day in response to severe weather.”