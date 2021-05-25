CMS parents fight against moving kids to different schools due to overcrowding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The CMS Board of Education got an earful Tuesday night as more than 50 parents and students came out against a proposal to move more than a thousand kids between three different high schools.

The proposal being considered would move the World Languages program, along with about 700 students, from South Mecklenburg High School to the magnet school E.E. Waddell.

In order to backfill that population, and to cut down on overcrowding at Myers Park High School, more than 500 kids would transfer from Myers Park to South Meck.

“This proposal would take an extremely small sample of kids from an excellent elementary school and ship them across town to a strange high school full of kids they didn’t grow up with and don’t know,” said Paul Strickland, a CMS parent.

Parents at Myers Park are worried about losing access to the school’s International Baccalaureate Program if the kids are transferred.

While at South Meck, the most socio-economically diverse high school in CMS, parents are worried the new crop of students would change the dynamics of the school.

“Save South Meck, not for my kids or for my property values, but for our community,” said Doug Benson, a parent of two kids at South Meck.

The board did not take a vote on the proposal.

It’s not clear when such a vote would take place.

Several school board members expressed an interest in delaying any decision until next year.

The district will likely have to rezone schools when a new high school is completed in the coming years.

“I think sometimes you have to make tough decisions and delay the process in order to make sure that you make the correct decisions,” said board member Rhonda Cheek.