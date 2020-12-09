CMS parents divided over Board’s decision on all remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMS parents have less than a week to get ready for their kids to learn solely from home. The CMS Board of Education voted to move student grades K-12 back to full remote learning due to a spike in COVID cases.

There would be exceptions for exceptional children who have in-class instruction on their education plan and pre-school would still be offered.

Exams for many students will be taking place next week and they will still be offered. However, those who don’t will be able to get an incomplete grade and be able to take the exam at a later time, before June

Parents are certainly divided on this change in course and the decision is drawing outrage from parents on both sides. Some parents argue that school closures are tanking student performance and early data supports that.

“I like to draw,” student John Stephens said.

The 7-year-old is quite the artist, but teaching him subjects he’s not so passionate about can be a challenge.

“They have to pull out all the tricks in their bag to help keep him in front of the screen. Now when he went back into the classroom, he’s right there he’s involved. He’s answering math questions,” Glen Stephens, John’s dad, told FOX 46.

John’s dad is against students going fully remote and says the decision by CMS to move backward is bad for students. Despite having lost another son to a virus, he’s comfortable sending John back to class.

“Our son Gabriel passed away in 2012 from the flu, from complications related to the flu. So, I know what’s like to lose a child due to a virus and, it is perfectly possible for John to go to the school and learn from his teachers,” Glen said.

John, who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a baby, often gets frustrated and anxious during remote learning.

“The data is going to support that we’re going to see him fall further and further behind,” his dad said.

And he’s right. A Fall 2020 Brookings Institution study of how COVID-19 is affecting student learning found that students in grades 3-8 performed similarly in reading, but about 5 to 10 percentile points lower in math compared to same-grade students last year.

Still, Rachelle Perkins prefers her teenage son at home.

“I’m just a big proponent of remote learning and that aspect, where I’m seeing my sophomore have more…I mean the resilience is there. The self-advocacy for himself,” Perkins said.

She says her son Kary is thriving.

“I just see him being more in control of his learning, so therefore I think he’s more focused,” said Perkins.

Some parents against remote learning are now focusing their attention on state lawmakers and one local leader agrees it’s time for the General Assembly to get involved.

