CMS parents await decision on in-person classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are left waiting for answers if their kids will go back to in-person schooling next week.

The County Health Department issued a directive asking for schools and businesses to go to remote and virtual for the next three weeks.

The school board has called an emergency meeting for 10:30 a.m. Thursday to decide if the schools will move to virtual or welcome students on Jan. 19.

“I think it’s irresponsible for us to go back to in-person learning in this environment,” said school board member Jennifer De Le Jara, at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Precious Yates, who has an 8-year-old daughter, supports going back to in-person learning.

“She’s ready to go back to school,” Yates said about her daughter, “she said yesterday ‘Mommy, I can’t wait until the 19th.’”

Supporters of in-person learning point to a recent study from UNC and Duke which found COVID didn’t spread much in schools.

The researchers, who followed 11 schools, didn’t find a single instance of kids passing the virus to teachers.

Yates has taught her daughter safe practices to keep her and her classmates safe.

“We take all the precautions. She has a mask for everyday and a backup mask. She keeps sanitizer in her backpack,” said Yates.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, dozens of parents and teachers spoke in favor of virtual schooling.

Stephanie Bertorelli asked the board to go for full virtual schooling.

“Remote learning is not that bad,” Bertorelli said, “yes there are challenges. But there are also amazing successes.”

