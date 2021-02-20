CMS middle, high schoolers set to return to class Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders are putting their final plans in place for a further re-opening of classes.

Middle and high schools will have in-person classes for the first time in nearly a year come Monday, with students rotating out in three groups—A, B, and C—weekly. One week in class, two weeks remote. The last group–Group C–would be in class less than the other two groups, but that will likely be changing.

FOX 46 spoke with district leadership on this and on federal guidance saying CMS should stay remote.

According to CDC guidance, schools should not open in counties where new case counts are more than 100 cases over a seven-day period. That said, many school districts across the country should not be re-opening, and only one county in North Carolina qualifies under those guidelines.

Mecklenburg County’s numbers are going down, but they are still high. However, CMS says they are working around that and have been working with the state and county on the return. The plans for that include a lot of social distancing.

School leaders say they’re looking into surveillance testing, but there is an issue in doing it in a district as big as CMS. They’re also working on getting students caught up, academically.

CMS is seeing lower grades this year. They are also seeing high absenteeism, too. There may be some that may be able to catch up, but some that can’t.

That’s why CMS is looking at a summer learning program that, hopefully, will catch students up that need it. District officials say they’re working on a plan right now, but before they present anything, they want to hear from the public.

There’s still a question on what all this will look like later on this summer: Will that ‘catch up’ be remote, be in person, and will the restrictions be as much as they are right now with the pandemic? That is all being looked at right now.

The board is set to meet this coming Tuesday, so it could be taken up then.