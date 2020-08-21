CMS leaders hold meeting to review first week of remote learning

WATCH THE MEETING LIVE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMS is holding a virtual meeting to review how the first week of remote learning went.

Beginning on the first day of school, many students and parents were left frustrated by issues with the remote learning system, NCEdCloud.

The vendor confirmed a degradation in service and said it just crashed. Those problems started as the virtual bell rang and students across the state tried to sign in. It happened again on Wednesday. Governor Roy Cooper said this problem needed to be fixed–and fast.

Governor Roy Cooper is demanding these technical problems get fixed and fast, and elected leaders are calling for an immediate fix to the statewide online learning system, which crashed again today.

“It really is unacceptable to have those kinds of glitches when you’re trying to do remote learning,” Gov. Cooper said Tuesday. “It needs to be fixed because our students learning remotely need to have this kind of connection with their schools.”

