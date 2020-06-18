CMS ‘initiating the process’ to rename Vance High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is “initiating the process to rename” Vance High School, named after a controversial Confederate officer and former governor, officials confirmed Wednesday.

“The name represents a race divide and hatred,” said CMS Board Member Dr. Ruby Jones. “And a devaluing of our African American population.”

The Charlotte high school, which opened in 1997, is named after Zebulon B. Vance. A Confederate officer in the Civil War, Vance later became governor and then US Senator. He owned slaves and, during his time in politics, argued against a bill aimed at stopping racial discrimination in schools, transportation, and public accommodations.

He is honored throughout the state. Now, an online petition to rename the school has at least 500 supporters.

“Vance High School in Charlotte is named after a known racist,” the petition says. “Please change the name of this school, it is extremely offensive to African American students within the CMS school system.”

The renewed calls to change the controversial name comes amid a wave of national protests and calls to address racism and racial inequality. Jones says it’s long overdue.

“I am very much hopeful… we will be able to get a name change for Vance High School,” said Jones, who said she has heard complaints from constituents before about the name of the school. “There’s lots of support in the community.”

Jones says the school board likely won’t stop with Vance.

“We are in the process of delving into many others,” she said, but cautioned that could take time. “But we aren’t ready at this point in time because it takes some historical dives into some of the other names. This is one is very explicitly one that we know that needs removal.”

The board will address the issue at their June 23 meeting.

“The time has come,” said Jones. “And it’s ripe for us to do the right thing.”