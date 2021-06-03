CMS seniors get some sense of normalcy at graduation ceremonies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Last year, graduates missed out on the pomp, circumstance and a walk across the stage because of the pandemic, and some seniors weren’t sure if it would happen this year.

The ceremonies went on, but things weren’t entirely back to normal for graduation. Masks were still required and there were limitations on how many could attend.

For some who spoke with FOX 46, they say it leaves a lasting impact on what comes next.

For many, it was something that showed that life is slowly getting back to normal. An event like this would’ve been unthinkable in 2020 and for Santiago Orozco Buri, even this year has been a little weird.

“We thought it was going to last a couple of weeks in March 2020, and it just kept on going,” Buri said.

The event was one of the few times he has been with his classmates. He was in the full remote academy most of this year.

“No one was prepared, so it felt extremely long,” said Buri.

As cases have gone down and restrictions have eased, there has been a growing sense of what’s next.

For CMS, they kept with the crowd limits and masking. They say when the restrictions were lifted weeks ago, it didn’t allow enough time to get preparations in place.

Some graduates plan to head out to other areas of the county.

“After high school, I’m going to the Army next month,” graduate Zayla Boone said. “I’m going to be a culinary specialist.”

But others, like Orozco are planning on staying local. He was thinking NC State or MIT, but when he started to get into coding last year during the pandemic he knew where to go and that he didn’t want to be too far away from his family.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“UNCC was local, it was close, and it was cheap,” Buri said. “It was not MIT expensive.”

Summer is bound to have its own fun.

“I’m just going to chill and not worry about waking up and getting on the computer,” said Boone.

But for others, they’re looking at college life and hopefully, it being normal.

“It’s going to feel cool going to class again,” Buri said.

A number of other graduations will also be happening Friday and Saturday. One of the big ones is at Vance High School, where the last graduating class will walk before it becomes Julius Chambers High School in the Fall.