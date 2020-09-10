CMS family demands action after student says she was threatened with gun during online learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents of a Northridge Middle School student are urging Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to beef up disciplinary action.

September 2, the parents say their daughter was threatened on a private chat during class via Zoom.

Her father explained she was trying to tell the young boy to stop bullying her friend, but the conversation went left and he told the girl “if you come near me I bringing my gun to school and shooting you.”

“We come to find out that CMS doesn’t have the ability to save those chats,” the girl’s father said. “So if a student and another student starts a conversation outside of the classroom, while in class, no one ever sees that.

His wife immediately went to school officials and told them about the gun threat. They said it took a while to hear back from officials, and when they did, they didn’t give them the answers they were looking for. Instead, they were the young boy was taken out of their daughters class and that’s it.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

They were never told what/if he would face disciplinary actions.

“What happens? Because if it’s not my child it could be someone else. It could be where the whole school could suffer a tragedy if it’s not addressed right now.”

FOX 46 reached out to CMS about the incident, but the district wouldn’t confirm the “gun threat.” Instead, they released a statement saying:

“CMS is not able to confirm individual student information or disciplinary action according to FERPA and Board policy.

CMS has an expectation that all students will be actively engaged in the educational process of remote learning without distraction. Appropriate behavior in accordance with the CMS Student Code of Conduct, as would be required in classrooms, is part of that expectation. The district would encourage parents and caregivers to maintain those same expectations at home during remote learning. Students who are not adhering to appropriate behavior will be addressed by the school and appropriate disciplinary action will be issued.”

According to the district’s Student Code of Conduct Handbook Section IV, Rule 26 C, on page 16, anyone threatening harm to another person with a weapon could face expulsion:

“A student shall not threaten to strike, attack or harm any person, or cause another person to become fearful intimidation, through any medium, including threats made in person, through another person at the request of the perpetrator, on the telephone, in writing, through the use of gang paraphernalia, or by any digital communication (cyber-bullying) that pose a safety risk to the school environment. The Level will be determined by the level of risk presented by the threat, whether the threat could have reasonably been carried out and whether the threatened person was made fearful. A threat assessment must be completed any time a potential threat of targeted violence is reported. The threat assessment screener, full threat assessment, and safety and prevention response plan must be in place in order for a Discipline Team Meeting to be requested.”