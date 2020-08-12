CMS faces some remote device shortages as start of school year nears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The start of school is less than a week away and parents are just finding out that their schools don’t have all the devices needed to hand out to students for remote learning.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are starting out the year with all remote learning. In order to do this, students are being given Chromebooks or some type of school device to get their work done, but at least one school tells parents that getting those devices is on hold for now.

“I just don’t understand why they didn’t know this earlier. I don’t understand where the ball was dropped,” parent Meg Sewall said.

It’s less than a week from the start of school and parents at Bradley Middle School in Charlotte-Mecklenburg are being told there are no Chromebooks available for them to pick up for their students this week.

The principal informed families Monday that Chromebooks and some math materials will not be distributed this week for the start of remote learning next Monday, and the school expects to receive the supplies sometime next week.

“The school had all this time to figure it out and now here we are we are a week before school starts and the kids don’t have the proper devices to do their work. It’s very hard we’re working parents that are stressed as it is now we’re struggling to figure out what devices these kids are going to use throughout the day,” said Sewall.

She says her daughter has a Chromebook at home she can use, but she knows other students don’t and still others might only have one computer at home for the entire family.

“If parents who do work from home now they’re going to have to share it with their child until the school gets the proper stuff,”

FOX 46 reached out to CMS to ask why there is a delay in Chromebook distribution and how many students are affected, but no one from the district has responded at this time.