CMS exceptional children return to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomed back 1,200 Exceptional Children (EC) Tuesday morning.

According to CMS, 2,500 out of the 15,000 EC, were invited to come back early for in-person learning, including Hans Fornof’s 10-year-old son who has autism.

Fornof says his son Hanson has been waiting to get back to his peers and teachers.

“He’s been asking to go see a teacher every single time we do the virtual learning because he doesn’t know what’s going on.”

Learning virtually for Hanson had it challenges. Fornof said his wife did an excellent job not only trying to teach their son but teaching her own students.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We would get a pointer and he would be able to point to the answers. The good thing is my wife was able to learn what he can do, but he was still falling behind.”

He said he knows there are risks when it comes back to being in the classroom. He reflected saying, usually when one student gets sick, the others feel it too, but with battles like Autism, it’s tough for Hanson to learn virtually.

“At least in this situation, it gives him some sense of being able to move forward and grow, and learn because he just wasn’t able to do that.”

Hanson went to school equipped with a neck gator, mask, face shield sanitizer and his personal educational materials.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE