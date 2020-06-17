CMS discussing the possibility of dropping Confederate officer’s name from Vance High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board plans to announce in its June meeting that they’re starting the process to rename Vance High School located in northeast Charlotte.

“The Board will announce at their June 23rd meeting that they are initiating the process to rename Vance High School. The Board will follow board policy FF and FF-R in order to rename Vance High,” CMS confirmed to FOX 46 on Wednesday.

The issue of renaming Zebulon B. Vance High School began as an online petition and has gained traction with the board. As of Wednesday morning, it had more than 300 signatures.

Zebulon B. Vance served as North Carolina’s governor and a U.S. senator in the 1800s. He is known as a controversial figure because he was a Confederate military captain during the Civil War and he owned slaves. As a politician, he argued against a bill that would end racial discrimination in schools, transportation, and public accommodations.

