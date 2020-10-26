CMS dashboard tracks COVID cases as schools prepare for return to in-person instruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In just one week, more students will return to Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools. On Monday, the district released new data tracking the coronavirus in classrooms.

They are tracking COVID-19 data to help the board and superintendent make decisions, but with more students going back, parents are eager to know what’s going on too.

“We are monitoring how cases impact schools,” Kathy Elling said.

Elling, who is the Chief School Performance Officer, virtually walked hundreds of parents through the district’s dashboard that is used to track cases of COVID-19.

Another feature is the ‘Readiness Dashboard,’ which shows if schools are ready to open up or need to close.

The dashboard shows active cases across the district for students and employees. Between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23, eight students out of the more than 2,700 on campuses tested positive. Out of 19,000 employees, the dashboard shows 16 tested positive.

“We believe we are poised to open for K-5,” said Kathy Elling, CMS Chief School Performance Officer. Elling helped lead a virtual session on Facebook and YouTube Monday for parents to walk through the latest report.

So far, the district is reporting zero case clusters.

“We are in the yellow. We have greater than 10 schools showing positive cases within the 14 days.”

The color system–green, yellow or red–accounts for factors like community spread, staffing levels and PPE supplies.

“We have custodial, teachers, all of those are green, so we believe we are staffed at a level that allows us to bring students in,” Elling said.

The latest report shows schools have enough elementary teachers; they are still in need of more nurses. Elling says the county supplies school nurses. Currently 82.4 percent of elementary schools have nurses. Elling told parents the district hopes to fill that gap within the week.

Some parents are still feeling nervous as their kids head back to the classroom for the first time in months.

“It’s a little nerve wracking with the numbers going up this week,” Dallas Anderson told FOX 46.

Anderson’s sons are going back to first and fourth grade at J.V. Washam Elementary next Thursday and Friday.

“Part of me is really excited because I think they need to be in school,” Anderson said.

While the dashboard is helpful, Anderson is ready to see what happens once they actually go back. The district stresses decisions will not be made based on any one metric.

“One or more metric in any color doesn’t necessitate a decision,” Elling said.

Before any students go back into a classroom, they will have to take the CMS Symptoms Survey. The district will email students with a link to the health survey which will be sent every morning to their district email account. There will be paper surveys also available at schools.

All of the data will be presented to the school board at its meeting this Wednesday, Oct. 28.

