CMS, county commissioners prepare to meet again Monday in money battle that could lead to lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 Charlotte) – The fight over $56 million in Mecklenburg County between CMS and the county commissioners continues as the county says the money is being used as an incentive to get failing schools passing.

CMS says the layoffs could be coming if the money isn’t there, hurting students even more.

Monday’s meeting could be the last step before a lawsuit.

It has already been a vicious back and forth at times between the Mecklenburg County commissioners and the school district, some of it coming over the course of the last year, and much of that revolving around issues of inequities in the school system.

And many believe this meeting, scheduled for Monday, will be just as tense as the ones that have happened previously.

“We need to do what we ought to do and what people elected you to do,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake said. “You are a part of that segregationist process!”

“There’s a frustration that we are failing our children, we’ve been failing them for a long time,” Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Elaine Powell said.

Back in December, we got only a preview of the rift between county commissioners and the CMS Board of Education.

County Commissioners say more needs to be done to address achievement gaps within the county.

That rift has only grown, and with $56 million on the line for the school district, the CMS board wants a solution.

Commissioners say the board’s plan for addressing inequities and gaps in education does not go into specifics. Granular specifics they want to see and add the money would not affect students. But school officials say otherwise.

“Anything that does not lead to student success is a distraction from the work that we are doing at CMS,” CMS Superintendent Winston Earnest said. “And we don’t have time for distractions.”

The CMS board has gone on record opposing the holding back of the money calling it political. In a statement, board co-chair Thelma Byers-Bailey said:

“We know that many of our students lost ground when we had to shift to remote learning. It makes no sense to hold back that money that is needed to support students.”

Board members have also noted the long history of inequities that they say they are trying to address but county commissioners say they want to see action.

“A lawsuit is in place if they continue to not educate their children,” Leake said

That meeting is happening at 2:30 Monday.