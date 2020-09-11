CMS committe considers options to get students back to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMS leaders are trying to find the best way for students to return to in person learning.

A CMS advisory committee is working on a plan to get students back into the classroom. The group is using metrics based on public health, school readiness and district operations.

“As we phase in our re-entry for students obviously we would need to consider these metrics each time as we bring more student into the buildings,” said Carol Stamper with CMS.

In a phased in approach, committee members recommend school officials use a Plan B chart to re-open.

The green column means no restrictions to in person learning, yellow is a mix of in person and virtual and red means all virtual learning. Right now, Mecklenburg County is in the yellow column.

“Over the last 14 days here in Meck County, we have averaged about 6 to 6.5 percent of positivity,” said Meg Sullivan, who works with the Department of Health.

Committee members say the district is properly staffed to re-open, but still needs to hire 39 teachers and 38 nurses.

School officials are in the midst of making sure classroom desks are spaced out, have enough personal protective equipment on hand and staff members are properly trained to recognize coronavirus symptoms.

Mecklenburg County health director Gibbie Harris says while the county is working to fill the nursing void, staff members should know what to do.

“The thing to do when you have someone that’s systematic is to get them out of the school its not to take care of them in the school, which is what you might need a nurse for,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Bus drivers and custodians are also needed. There’s no doubt when schools re-open there will be covid cases.

Committee members say each school will be closely monitored and students who show symptoms will be immediately isolated.

“We know that it will be important to not only know about individuals but the impacts of individuals both children and adults who potentially test positive that will show up at school in total and that informs us as a district on what we need to do,” Kathy Elling with CMS said.

