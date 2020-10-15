CMS chair looking into allegations against board member concerning improper use of county email list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The chairperson of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education said they’re looking into an allegation of a board member improperly using a county e-mail list for personal purposes.

Board Chair Elyse Dashew said that they had received the report from a member of the public over e-mails from Sean Strain, a board member for District 6.

The e-mail, which was shared with FOX 46, was sent Wednesday evening and expresses support for Mecklenburg County Commission candidate Joel Levy.

The content of the e-mail is not in question, said Dashew, but rather how Strain sent that message out. Specifically, the woman who alerted Dashew to the e-mail said the e-mail address was associated with family affairs and school business, and was given to CMS for school-related purposes.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The woman said she believed, essentially, that Strain was using a county board e-mail list for personal purposes, which is why she alerted Dashew.

Dashew told FOX 46 Thursday night that they are looking into the claims made by the woman. She added that if Strain got the e-mail address from a CMS database, that could present a potential issue.

However, if Strain had saved the contact on his board e-mail from a previous conversation and carried that address over to his personal e-mail, Dashew said it would be legal, though “ethically murky”.

FOX 46 spoke with the woman who made the claim, and said she had not had any previous known e-mail communication with Strain from that e-mail address.

Strain has not responded to our requests for comment at this time.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE