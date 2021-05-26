CMS budget battle continues debate with straw vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)— The budget battle between Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners has turned to bickering, with neither side backing down.

The County Board met today for straw votes on the County Manager, Dena Diorio’s, proposed budget. After an almost 2 hour discussion the board voted to continue to withhold the 56 million dollars from CMS until they present a plan with measurable metrics to improve their student’s educational outcomes. But according to the Chairman of the Board, George Dunlap, CMS refuses to comply.

“I want to be clear, you are choosing not to do this. And the reason you give us one more than two occasions, is that is just not our job. They’re not required to do it, and they’re not going to do it,” Dunlap said addressing CMS.

CMS leadership met with some County Commissioners yesterday but the meeting didn’t seem to accomplish a compromise.

“They just kept telling us we’re not an oversight board,” Commissioner Elaine Powell said.

CMS has claimed they already have a strategic plan, but the Diorio pointed out their plan has no data or measurable metrics to show how they will improve student education. The commissioners want to know specific actions being taken.

“A plan for closing acute racial disparities and academic outcomes,” Commissioner Leigh Altman said.

Pat Bishop, a teacher of 30 years, said CMS needs to work with the BOCC rather than against them.

“Administrators get caught up in all that kind of, in and out in and out push and pull between the adults and they don’t they forget the reason they’re actually there, which is for the kids,” Bishop said.

A former public servant, who also served as a mayor and town board member agrees with Bishop.

“Talk to each other so we don’t have these gaps, it shouldn’t be perceived as a threat, these should all be positioned as what are the solutions that we can create together to help our students.”

Commissioners said CMS has hinted at taking legal action but would need to go through multiple steps before suing the county.

Commissioners and the County Manager say the 56 million will only be coming out of administrative areas of CMS and won’t affect teachers or the classroom.