In-person learning first 2 weeks, fully remote by week 3 for CMS students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board voted on how schools will operate in the fall Wednesday night.

Board members voted to have groups of students alternating days of in-person learning for the first two weeks before transitioning to complete remote learning.

The plan would have students spit into three different groups, switching the times they would receive in-person instruction. Then, by August 31, all students would switch to fully remote learning.

The vote was seven to one, with one abstaining. The CMS plan is designed to address worsening COVID-19 conditions and was an option given to districts by Gov. Roy Cooper Tuesday.

“This is a difficult time for families with hard choices on every side. I am committed to working together to ensure our students and educators are as safe as possible and that children have opportunities to learn in the way that is best for them and their families,” Cooper said.

The Wednesday night meeting ran for nearly six hours as board members discussed the various considerations such as cleanliness, social distancing, supplies, remote access and parent opinions.

“We are confident that Plan B plus remote is the best plan for educating our students,” said Elyse Dashew, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education chairperson. “We want to provide a rigorous educational experience in the safest way possible for our students and staff.”

CMS says they will continue to provide more details and information in the coming days. Superintendent Ernest Winston said school staff and administrators are working to provide a high quality program for students.

“Our staff is developing dynamic programs that will engage and inform students in exciting ways as they move into the new school year,” he said.