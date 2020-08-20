CMS Board member suggests reopening schools as early as mid-September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member is pushing for a plan to reopen schools as early as September 14, but the board chairperson is not ready to set a date.

“We can’t take the gamble of rushing our students back in when it’s not safe,” said CMS Board of Education Chairperson Elyse Dashew.

Dashew says the district is making plans for students to return to school buildings, but there is no timeline on when that will happen.

“I just don’t want to give a date and then yank it away, so I think it’s really important to hear back from the experts first.”

Another school board member, Sean Strain, has suggested a date for reopening. In an email that a CMS grandparent shared with Fox 46, Strain wrote a response to the grandparent, which says, “I am pushing for all pK-5 students to resume in-school learning in a Plan B model (maintaining distancing, as required by the state) as early as September 14th.”

Dashew says a committee, which includes the Mecklenburg County health director, a pediatrician, a teacher, and a district facilities leader is working on recommendations for when it is safe for CMS to reopen its doors.

Right now students are doing all remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Dashew says that committee is looking at a number of factors including COVID-19 testing availability, coronavirus positivity rates in the county, ventilation at older school buildings, and staffing and human resources issues.

“We are looking at a phased reopening,” said Dashew.

She says that may include starting with younger students or those most vulnerable in a remote learning environment.

“The younger the children are, the harder it is to do remote learning and the harder the childcare issues are for families and we think, although the science is still not definitive, but we think that the younger children don’t catch COVID as severely and aren’t as big of spreaders,” said Dashew.

