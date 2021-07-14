CMS Board meeting tackles plan to improve student outcomes and education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – After a tense school board meeting that totaled more than five hours Tuesday night, the CMS Board of Education came back to discuss details on student outcomes, and what they want to see as part of a long-term plan for tackling education throughout the district.

Much of the meeting Wednesday night revolved around a brainstorming session, where board members addressed racial disparities in test scores, and goals for academic growth for each school within the district.

Discussion early on came dealt with where the benchmark needs to be for those goals, due to gaps in data and pandemic-related effects on test scores throughout the district.

Questions centered around whether to include school testing data from the pandemic or not, or to set out new goals altogether.

Nothing was specifically voted on Wednesday night, but ideas on goals could be brought up at future workshops and school board meetings.