CMS Board, Mecklenburg County Commissioners have heated meeting over issues of equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders say problems already in the system before the pandemic have been made worse. Now, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners wants to know what’s being done to fix those problems.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners met with the CMS Board of Education, and much of the conversation was largely around the achievement gap, making sure students are ready for college, and are at their grade level across all racial and economic groups–something that has been hard to do with a pandemic.

“You ought to do what people elected you to do. You are a part of that segregationist process,” commissioner Vilma Leake said.

It was not exactly the easiest of meetings or the most peaceful Thursday night, but it’s safe to say in this meeting with two of what are arguably the most powerful governmental organizations in Mecklenburg County, there would be some disconnect.

“Things like homeless, food instability, mobility issues, all those have increased over 25 years in this county,” CMS Board Member Rhonda Cheek said.

Commissioners called the meeting with CMS to see where things stand on achievement. CMS says they are doing well in scores, despite the pandemic, but commissioners highlighted a need for students–particularly those in low-income households and minorities–that are falling behind, or don’t have the same opportunities.

It’s been a long-standing issue, that has been amplified by the pandemic.

“Those issues we had before the pandemic. They have been put on steroids by the pandemic,” said Elyse Dashew with CMS.

They say students, no matter who they are, are falling behind in the pandemic. The CMS Board is wanting to address what can be done to fix it, with a focus on equity across the district, but commissioners say they heard promises, instead of specifics.

“There’s a frustration that we are failing our children, we’ve been failing them for a long time,” county commissioner Elaine Powell said.

The CMS Board did say, flat out, that teaching and the approaches to it are permanently changed because of the pandemic. Exactly how, though, is still being worked out.

