CMS Board hoping to get teachers vaccinated, speeding up return to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders are preparing for students to come back to campuses. The district wrapped up a briefing not long ago discussing the change in learning and how to get teachers vaccinated as soon as possible.

District leaders will present the board with a comprehensive return to school plan at the next meeting on Feb. 9, but Superintendent Earnest Winston says he’s confident in students coming back starting on the 15th.



This week, the district gave high school sports and extracurricular activities the green light to resume.

Pausing, Winston says, was one of the toughest decisions because he knows how much athletics and activities mean to students.

Winston says he has no problem reversing this decision. The district continues to get questions from teachers about getting a vaccine as soon as possible.

The superintendent also said the district wants to find a way for staff to get a vaccine as soon as possible.

“We’re discussing with Novant Health the potential us of one or more CMS sites as locations where community members can get the vaccine,” Winston said.

The sites would only be used on weekends so as to not interfere with school days.

Winston says access to vaccine appointments will be a priority. He will present the school board with more details at the Feb. 9 meeting.