CMS Board, county health officials say schools fully prepared for return to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The CMS Board of Education heard Wednesday night from district officials and the county health director on what to expect as some students head back to class for hybrid remote/in-class instruction next week.

Superintendent Earnest Winston was in attendance at the meeting, just days after being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. It’s a condition that causes temporary paralysis of some muscles in the face.

Winston and the Board of Education had a packed night at their meeting. One of the big things they heard at the meeting was the readiness to start back in-class instruction for some grades next week, despite the uptick in cases in Mecklenburg County.

One of the big things they discussed had to deal with the likelihood of COVID-19 spread in the classroom once kindergarten through fifth grades go back on Tuesday.

District officials say the preparation to deal with that has been going on for a while and that they are ready. They actually say as long as schools are doing their cleaning practices, the chances of getting COVID are very low and note that, as of last week, they only had eight positive cases among students who are already in-person and 16 positive cases among staff.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said there is a bigger worry for students outside the classroom for getting the coronavirus, in large gathering settings with no social distancing, than there is in a classroom.

“The school efforts that have been put in place are ones they are very comfortable with. The arrangements in the schools, the work that’s been done with the staff, the training that’s been done with the staff,” Harris said.

Harris noted significant outbreaks have not been seen in classrooms at private schools or child care centers.

On a related measure, district officials said Wednesday that they are still looking to get a waiver from the state of North Carolina for in-person state-mandated testing, due to the pandemic.

In other district matters, Superintendent Earnest Winston, who was in attendance just a week after being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, thanked those who had reached out to him after his diagnosis.

Winston also formally started the process for renaming Barringer Academic Center. District officials said the elementary school’s namesake has ties to white supremacy. Winston said the process of re-naming will begin immediately on the school level, but it is unclear what the name will be.

