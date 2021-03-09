CMS Board approves plan to increase in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to adjust the schedule to allow for more in-person learning for students.

The board approved a measure that would put some middle and high school students in-class starting Monday. Currently, middle and high school students attend schools five days a week, rotating out in three groups.

“We know many students learn best when they are in the room with the teacher,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston. “We believe this plan will enable us to follow appropriate health and safety requirements while offering students in-person instruction as much as four days per week.”

Under the plan approved by the Board of Education, there would be two groups, with Group A in class Monday and Tuesday, and Group B in class Thursday and Friday.

“We are very pleased to have students back in the classroom every week,” said Elyse Dashew, Board chair. “As we increase in-person instruction options for our students, we will continue to adhere to all guidelines from the NC DHHS, including masks, to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff.”

Starting March 22, students in K-5 and K-8 schools would be going back to class four days a week, with Wednesday being remote. Students in those schools would not be separated into groups.

“It’s time for these children to come back to school,” said CMS School Board vice-chair Thelma Byers-Bailey.

CMS said nearly half of the district’s students are in the Full Remote Academy. Students currently enrolled in all remote learning will continue to be, according to the district.

District officials said, due to social distancing concerns, they will not be allowing students currently in the Full Remote Academy the opportunity to switch to in-person learning like they have in previous occasions, unless there is a significant hardship for the student.

The school district says they will notify families of the new attendance rotations March 10. Individual schools also will communicate with families about group assignments as well as bus route changes, March 10-March 14.