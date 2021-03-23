CMS Board approves Plan A for middle, high schoolers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board has approved switching middle and high school students to Plan A beginning next month.

This means that starting on April 12, students will return to class four days a week, with Wednesday being a remote day. Then, starting May 10 and going through the end of the school year, they will return to class five days a week. The Board voted 8-1 for the plan.

The decision comes after state health officials announced that students could go back to class under less stringent social-distancing requirements in an easing of pandemic restrictions.

After an update last week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and Human Services is now recommending that desks for all K-12 students be spaced at least 3 feet apart in classrooms whenever possible.

The Board says starting on March 24, parents can choose to opt-in or out of Full Remote Academy to Plan A or vice versa.

District officials will continue looking over specifics on buses and logistics as they prepare to have more students.