CMS begins school year with backup options in case of unexpected COVID problems

CHARLOTTE, N.c. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening, ahead of Wednesday’s opening of schools.

Much of the meeting was spent looking at what to expect ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

Masks will still be required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing will still be the norm within buildings.

District officials said they are using the lessons learned from the pandemic for the new school year.

They said, even if a student has to quarantine, that they can use CMS’s Canvas classroom management system as a way to complete work, though a full ‘remote learning’ option won’t be available, unless a student is enrolled in CMS’s Virtual Academy.

The CMS Board also briefly discussed mandating COVID-19 vaccines for district staff, which is something some members of the board did seem open to.

District officials also addressed vaccines within the district. Over 250 positions are open. The district said they are offering incentives for new employees–including those for teachers, bus drivers, and nurses.