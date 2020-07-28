CMS back-to-school plans may not be a done deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Back to school plans may not be a done deal for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, as one school board member is now questioning how the district plans to re-open in the fall.

Several weeks ago, the CMS School Board held a meeting at Mallard Creek High School deciding to make the first two weeks of school orientation in-person, but now board member Carol Sawyer says she’s rethinking the school plan.

“As far as the virus, I don’t like them going to school, but I do like them going for that week to meet the teachers and get a little practice on what they’re expected,” mom Marissa Glanton said.

Glanton has mixed feelings on the start of the school year in CMS. She wants her seventh grader Daeshon to be able to meet his teacher, but the COVID-19 pandemic does have her concerned about Daeshon being in the school building.

“Not only his health, but him bringing something home and then we are carrying it because people carry it and they don’t even know they have it, and I go visit my dad and now he’s 70 years old and now he has it and it’s affecting him worse.”

Sawyer says she has concerns too related to the decision to bring students back in-person at the start of the school year for several days of orientation.

In a Facebook post, she cited Mecklenburg County’s percent positive coronavirus testing number and news reports related to school reopenings.

Sawyer said in part in the Facebook post “combined, this new information shifts my thinking on the safety of the in-person orientation days. It is my hope that CMS will adopt plan c until our community metrics make in-person instruction compliant with the CDC guidelines.”

More than 52,000 students have signed up to be part of CMS’s full remote academy. That’s a little more than a third of the district’s enrollment, based on numbers from last school year,

Glanton tells FOX 46 she’s willing to take the risk for Daeshon to go back for several days of in-person learning and orientation.