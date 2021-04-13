CMS announces plans to hold in-person graduation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools have announced its plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021, after holding virtual and drive-thru graduations for the class of 2020.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols and social-distancing requirements, the district will only limit each graduate to two guests. All the ceremonies will be livestreamed for remote viewing.

Ceremonies will be held at Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center. A full list of graduation times and dates can be found below:



All graduating seniors will be recognized by name during their school’s graduation ceremony, regardless of in-person attendance.

“Graduation is a time-honored tradition and we are looking forward to providing in-person celebrations for our graduates,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “The 2021 Graduation Committee carefully considered health and safety as they explored the best ways for our students and families to celebrate this important occasion.”

In addition to limited numbers of guests, school staff attendance will be limited, with numbers depending on the venue.

Different high schools will plan school-based celebrations in addition to the in-person graduation ceremonies. Information about these celebrations will be shared with families, students and staff as plans are finalized.