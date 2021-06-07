CMS and Meck County commissioners make no progress in budget battle during latest meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Tensions were high and the animosity between CMS and Mecklenburg County commissioners wasn’t hidden on Monday.

The former city attorney, Mac McCarley was the moderator of this meeting. Mecklenburg County and CMS were able to both give 30-minute presentations and then each board member was given three minutes each to speak.

Although the purpose of the meeting was to resolve their differences, each side of the conflict only seemed to get further from agreement.

At the end of the meeting, McCarley said it doesn’t seem like a resolution was going to be reached and no one opposed.

Commissioner Vilma Leake said she was very disappointed with the meeting’s outcome.

“I am not sure what their intent is,” she said. “But it’s certainly not to educate Black and brown children. Because if it was, they would have said to us, we have a plan, we’re going to put it in place. And we are working to develop an even more so. And we want you to come and be a part of our breaking ground to make this happen. None of that ever happened. Nothing was said to us to bring us together.”

The CMS Board of Education said the next step in this whole process is private mediation.