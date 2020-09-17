CMPD working with community organizations to keep guns away from kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is teaming up with community leaders to stop tragic killings of children.

As of August 31, CMPD has 42 reported incidents of a child sustaining a gunshot wound and eight child homicides.

L.A. Evans with CMPD said it was a “passionate” phone conversation with the Anthony Hamilton Foundation that pushed them towards getting more gun locks into the community.

“This is not about a single case of violence against a child. We know that every instance of a child getting access to a gun is a tragedy.”

The killing of five-year-old Amani Barringer have sparked conversations surrounding children and gun safety. Barringer was shot and killed in a home after a 14-year-old got ahold of a gun.

“This is about these kids around Charlotte, and these men and women around Charlotte that have guns that are unlocked and right in plain view of a lot of children,” said Charles Robinson with United Neighborhoods of Charlotte.

Lisa Crawford with Mothers of Murdered Offspring said it’s not about taking guns away, it’s about gun safety.

“You cannot fire a gun with a gun lock on it. Easy. We don’t have to lose another young life,” she said.

Along with the 800 locks distributed to United Neighborhoods of Charlotte and Mothers of Murdered Offspring, CMPD has already ordered nearly 2,000-gun locks for future distribution.

Anyone looking to pick up free gun locks can visit CMPD headquarters or contact the organizations at momocares.org and communityhub1245.org.

