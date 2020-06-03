CMPD working to bridge the gap during difficult time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD is working to bridge the gap and hear the roaring cry from protesters

“I understand your pain,” CMPD officer Jasmine Nivens said on a video that has now taken social media by storm.

Nivens says she was simply talking with protestors in Uptown, trying to create an understanding.

“I do my best to hold my brothers and sisters in blue accountable, where someone has to say to me hey ease, up or I had to tell someone else ease up and I don’t know why that did happen,” she said.

In the video she can be heard saying she has the same concerns as protestors regarding the officer’s actions.

Today Nivens spoke about the experience and being among those calling for change. She says what has surprised her the most over the last few days is the emotional reaction.

“The hurt. Obviously me being a black female we hurt, but to hear the hurt from others it’s like wow, it’s not just me its everyone,” she said.

Nivens is a part of the Civil Emergency Unit. It was started in 2016. The goal was to do just what these officers have been doing since the protest started, getting out in the community and listening to the concerns of those in it.

“We want the community to have a seat at the table to have an input into how we progress forward as an agency and the idea is to permeate this information throughout the department,” a Civil Emergency Unit leader told FOX 46.

Nivens says most people just want to vent, but others have questions.

“When is it going to stop when are we going to get beyond where we are now and quite frankly we don’t have the answer to that but in order to get beyond this we all have to be on the same page,” she said.

A page that takes a closer look at the questions and works around the clock to find the answers.