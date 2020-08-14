CMPD: Woman pushed child out of way before being struck, killed by pickup truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman pushed a child out of harm’s way before she was hit and killed by a pickup truck Thursday night in northwest Charlotte, police said.

The deadly incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 along the 4300 block of Oakdale Road near the I-485 Inner Loop.

As CMPD officers arrived to the scene, they found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado which had struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, identified as Lydia Morales Garcia, 51, sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Her family has been notified of her death.

According to detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, the Silverado pickup truck was traveling north on Oakdale Road when a child ran across the road while chasing a ball.

Police said Garcia rushed toward the child and pushed him out of the way before she was struck by the front, right corner of the pickup truck. The child was taken by the family to the hospital for precautionary reasons, officers said.

The driver in the crash remained on scene, was screened for impairment and determined not to be impaired, police said. This crash occurred during the late evening hours and along a dark roadway which was wet due to rainy weather conditions.

Speed is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The investigation into this deadly collision is active and ongoing. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.