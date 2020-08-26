CMPD to release video from night protesters were ‘trapped’ by tear gas in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD says they will be releasing videos on Wednesday from the night officers deployed tear gas on a group of protesters in Uptown.

The incident happened back on June 2, during the George Floyd protests. The move caused protesters to be trapped in between two buildings on 4th Street, and put CMPD under fire from many community activists and lawmakers.

Cell phone video captured by journalists with Queen City Nerve, a Charlotte-based alternative newspaper, appeared to show officers pushing a group of protestors down the street by using tear gas.

Another group of officers then approaches from the opposite direction, giving protesters no place to escape.

CMPD says officers were being hit with objects like rocks, bricks, commercial fireworks, and glass bottles, and that’s when they deployed riot agents.

FOX 46 will keep you updated when the video is released.