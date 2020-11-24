CMPD discusses Black Friday safety and COVID-related orders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss Black Friday safety, ‘porch pirates,’ and the latest update on COVID-19 related orders in the city.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper tightened the statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 trends continue to go in the wrong direction.

“Our statewide mask requirement has been in effect since June and it is still our best weapon in this fight. Today’s executive order will further tighten that mandate, making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with,” Gov. Cooper said.

That means wearing a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit. It means a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school, Gov. Cooper explained.

North Carolina is reporting 342,294 total coronavirus cases; 3,100 new cases in the past 24 hours; 1,724 people in the hospital, and sadly 5,074 people who have died.

CLICK HERE to read Executive Order 180

