CMPD: Suspect wanted after trying to kidnap child

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child.

Detectives say around 11 a.m. on March 28, a charcoal gray Toyota Scion was seen approaching a juvenile in the 6200 block of Thermal Road.

The car pulled beside the victim and the suspect threatened to harm the child if she did not get into the car with him. The victim ran from the suspect and was not hurt.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The vehicle was last seen driving on Monroe Road near Idlewild Road.



The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Bowers at 704-336-4185, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.