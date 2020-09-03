CMPD: Suspect catches fire after setting blaze to man’s car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A suspect went up in flames after he tried to set another man’s car on fire, and CMPD says they need your help finding the suspect who has been nicknamed ‘Smokey’.

Detectives say the arson suspect was apparently upset that he didn’t get the help he wanted from a driver, so he set the man’s car on fire.

Several people who told FOX 46 they frequented the convenience store often said they’d be on alert until this suspect who police say is a regular in this area is caught.

“That’s pretty brave to just go up to somebody’s car and just be spraying it. It’s like he didn’t have any regard for life even his own,” one neighbor said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Police say Michael Bumpers asked a customer at the Circle K on University Boulevard if they had a car jack. The victim said no. Investigators say Bumpers wasn’t happy with that answer, so he proceeded to pour an accelerant on the car and set it on fire.

“There was no altercation. All the victim stated to the suspect was that he didn’t’ have a carjack. It’s unknown why the suspect committed the act that he did,” Detective Adrian Johnson with CrimeStoppers said.

FOX 46 showed the video to customers, leaving many of them shocked.

“Wow. Oh he set himself on fire. He’s stupid. He’s crazy,” one person said.

“Somebody could’ve died that car could’ve exploded and the damage to all the other stuff that’s around. You could’ve hurt innocent people just because somebody tells you no,” said another.

The arson happened in July, but police say Bumpers is still out there on the streets.

“A lot of craziness going on a lot people are not in their right minds in this world right now. You’ve got to be careful who you talk to and who you’re around.”

If you know where Michael Bumpers is, call CrimeStoppers 704-334-1600, or drop an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app. There is a cash reward of up to a $1,000 for any info leading to arrest.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE