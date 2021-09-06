CMPD seeking assistance in locating Charlotte murder suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for the murder of a woman early Labor Day morning.

29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt. The homicide occurred in the 400 block of E. 22nd Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday, where they located Allnutt not breathing. She was pronounced dead on the scene.



Malek Moore

Moore has warrants for his arrest for murder, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.