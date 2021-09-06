CMPD seeking assistance in locating Charlotte murder suspect

News

by: Jason Huber

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for the murder of a woman early Labor Day morning.

29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt. The homicide occurred in the 400 block of E. 22nd Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday, where they located Allnutt not breathing. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Malek Moore

Moore has warrants for his arrest for murder, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories