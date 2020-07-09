CMPD second quarter report shows overall crime is down, but homicides are up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Seven months into the year, CMPD says shootings are up across Mecklenburg County, but overall crime is down compared to this same time last year.

“The community has a right to know what’s going on what’s going on crime wise for their public safety and their personal safety,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.

The police department released their second quarter statistics Wednesday. The numbers came in with a mixed bag of good and bad.

Overall crime is down nine percent, but homicides are up four percent.

“One of the things you have to know about homicides is that most of them are committed by firearms we have more shootings and more people being shot and that’s what drives the rates,” Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said.

CMPD says another major issue is the fact that some witnesses and victims aren’t coming forward with information.

An example is the Beatties Ford Road block party shooting. It’s a case that still has CMPD asking for people to come forward.

“People aren’t willing in many times to give us information we’ve seen that recently and we saw that in the Beatties Ford Road shooting, sometimes even the victim doesn’t want to talk to us they don’t want to report it,” Deputy Chief Voorhees said.

Vorhees says it’s going to take the entire community to help drive these numbers down for the second half of 2020.

“We have to change our communities culture in terms of resorting to violence when we have very minor conflicts.”

While violent crime numbers continue to rise, the department was able to take more than 1,000 guns off the street and make more than 7,000 arrests.