CMPD searching for two cars involved in early morning shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 55 shots in just 10 seconds: CMPD is looking for the drivers of two vehicles they believe will lead them to the alleged triggermen.

The shots rang out early yesterday morning near the Babylon Hookah Lounge.

A security consultant for the lounge maintains the altercation didn’t start at the lounge, even though it is the focal point of the investigation and shots were fired in that direction.

CMPD provided surveillance video from a nearby business.

“We are very fortunate that we did not have a mass shooting,” said captain Brad Koch, “Multiple individuals struck by this reckless fire that occurred.”

The shooting took place at a nearby parking lot next to Babylon Hookah lounge in the 500 block of North College Street.

A worker inside of Woody’s Auto Service wouldn’t confirm or deny they provided the video to police.

“That’s a lot of gun fire in a very short amount of time and they were really reckless with the guns,” added Koch.

One person was hurt, and police say they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Fox 46 also went to Babylon Hookah lounge, at first the owner denied knowing what happened, and then came back and placed us on a call with the security consultant for the lounge.

“I’ve spoken with the CMPD community coordinators as late as today, says John Collins. “And we’ll be setting a meeting up for next week to have a sit down and go over everything.”

It’s unclear if that means helping investigators find the two cars they are looking for. One is a black or dark colored Mazada CX-5, and the other is a white four-door Honda Accord according to CMPD.



Police did stop the third vehicle after a brief chase and arrested two men on unrelated charges. Owners of the lounge say the trouble didn’t start there.

“We want to be proactive with this thing and not reactive,” added Collins as he reiterated working with CMPD.

Investigators want someone else to tell them that as well.

“We’re confident there were individuals who were out there,” says Koch. “Who saw what happened, or who heard what happened and can provide some vital information to us.”

CMPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.