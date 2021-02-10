CMPD searching for suspects connected to multiple smash-and-grab robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte has been an epicenter for dangerous and brazen crooks, smashing jewelry cases at local stores and getting away. The latest smash and grab happened at a Park Road jewelry store.

Officers are working around the clock and digging into every clue to catch the suspects.

Detectives are keeping a close eye on anyone trying to get cash for jewelry fast. Right now, they are investigating nine recent jewelry and pawn store robberies across Charlotte.

Since Dec. 11, these crooks have hit at least six stores ranging from Independence Boulevard and down South Boulevard. Four of the places hit are pawn shops and two are jewelry stores.

The most recent one was last Thursday at the Brownlee Jewelers in the Park Road Shopping Center.

Video showed the wild scene. Police say three people walked in, smashed the display cases, took several pieces of jewelry and ran out.

Detectives say the way these crooks commit these crimes are all similar.

“These cases are all similar in nature and they’re being investigated as a group,” a CMPD spokesperson said. “During these incidents, one, two sometimes three people, come into these businesses and smash cases and take money and jewelry and high-value items that they can get their hands on quickly.”

Police are asking anyone who have been in this area and may have seen anything suspicious to call them immediately.