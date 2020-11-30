CMPD searching for suspect in Thanksgiving Day homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a Thanksgiving Day homicide.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 26, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Gardner Avenue for reports of a shooting.
The victim, later identified as Rory Montgomery, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an investigation, police developed 33-year-old Deronald Jaquay Bailey as a suspect. He is now wanted on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The suspect is described as a black man, 5’9”, weighing about 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to exercise caution and call 9-1-1 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or click here.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Rock Hill police arrest suspect in sports bar shooting that injured 5
- Sycamore Brewing in South End ‘pausing operations’ due to COVID restrictions
- Temps in the lower 20s and 30s this week, with snow forecast in NC mountains
- Costco Cyber Monday: Here are the best deals for 2020
- List: Cyber Monday 2020 gift card freebies