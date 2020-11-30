CMPD searching for suspect in Thanksgiving Day homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a Thanksgiving Day homicide.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 26, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Gardner Avenue for reports of a shooting.

The victim, later identified as Rory Montgomery, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police developed 33-year-old Deronald Jaquay Bailey as a suspect. He is now wanted on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5’9”, weighing about 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to exercise caution and call 9-1-1 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or click here.

