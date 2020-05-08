CMPD searching for missing man with Down Syndrome

CMPD says they are searching for a missing man with Down Syndrome who hasn’t been seen for hours.

According to CMPD, 47-year-old Dane Foster left his house on Emerald Cove Drive in Charlotte around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7. He does not have access to a car and is believed to be on foot somewhere in the University area.

Police say Foster does not communicate well with others and can become confused and not know where he is at times.

Foster is approximately 5’3” and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and light brown shorts.