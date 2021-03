CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are searching for a missing 91-year-old man.

According to CMPD, Theoples Miller left his home in the 9900 block of Clairemore Place voluntarily around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3. He has not been seen since.

CMPD is asking the public for help finding Miller. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911.