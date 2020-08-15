CMPD searching for missing 66-year-old with dementia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing man who has dementia.

66-year-old Bason Edward Barrett was last seen on foot around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the area of Pondella Dr.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat, a brown or denim jacket, and dark blue pants. Barrett is balding and has a salt and pepper beard. He is possibly in the area of Sugar Creek Park.

Anyone with information on Mr. Barrett’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.