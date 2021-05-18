CMPD searching for man allegedly involved in street racing crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD is searching for a man who they say was involved in a serious crash that was the result of street racing.

Police before 2:15 a.m., on May 16 officers responded to the 6800 block of North Tryon Street regarding a single-vehicle accident.



Upon arrival, officers found a 2009 Dodge Challenger in the road with substantial damage. The driver of the Dodge Challenger, Maurice Xavier Kelly, 24, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries in another vehicle.

The initial investigation indicates that Kelly was traveling north on N. Tryon Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car. The vehicle went off the road before hitting a construction fence, three trees and two metal light poles. The car rolled over and came to a rest back in the roadway.

Detective obtained evidence that led them to believe that Kelly and two other vehicles were street racing right before the crash.

Aaron Hall Duncan, 29, was determined to be the driver of one of the other vehicles and warrants were issued for his arrest. Detectives are still working to determine the identity of the third driver and vehicle involved.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Prior to this incident, police say Duncan had an unserved warrant for pre-arranged street racing stemming from CMPD’s recent crackdown on street racing. When officers attempted to arrest Duncan on May 6, they were unable to find him.

Duncan was one of dozens who received a letter from CMPD detailing the charges he could face if he continues to engage in dangerous and reckless activities, but police say he has continued to drive aggressively and street race.



Detectives say Duncan drives a white Dodge Challenger with a Florida tag but has also been observed driving a silver Dodge Challenger, possibly with a paper tag.







Anyone with any information on Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.