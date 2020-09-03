CMPD, Scott Clark Toyota partner to gift community mentor new van

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One of CMPD’s core missions is to nurture its community partners. One partner in particular is helping keep neighborhoods safe and mentors young kids to stay on the right path in life away from crime.

Community activist Arkevious Armstrong was gifted a new mini-van Wednesday by CMPD to help in his mentoring efforts.

Armstrong’s story is one of redemption and triumph. He spent the better part of two decades in jail, but now spends time mentoring young kids in Charlotte neighborhoods, and speaking all over the world.

“I never thought a person come from where I come from could do these things, and I think when these kids see that it opens up their minds to say ‘you know what I can do that,” said Armstrong. “Always be what you want to be. You can do it.”

CMPS’s Rob Tufano and Chief Johnny Jennings one day saw Arkevious outside an event where he was speaking, loading a bunch of kids in his own car.

“He’s got his own car, just piling all these young people in his own car, and Chief Johnny Jennings and I said, ‘we got to find a way to help,’” said Tufano.

Community partner Scott Clark Toyota provided Arkevious with a new car through CMPD’s Emergency Needs Program.

“I can’t wait to take the first trip with these young men, take ‘em to the beach take ‘em to the mountains. Now I have the access to do that,” Arkevious said.

Officers and neighbors getting results for the community, together.

